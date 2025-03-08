Protester holding Palestinian flag climbs Big Ben Tower

LONDON: In a dramatic protest, a protester holding the Palestinian flag climbed the iconic Big Ben tower at the Palace of Westminster in London on Saturday.



The incident triggered an emergency response, with Westminster Bridge and surrounding areas cordoned off by authorities, according to UK media outlets

The barefoot protester holding the Palestinian flag perched on a ledge of the Big Ben tower, began sharing live videos on Instagram.

Emergency services, including the London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police, were deployed to the scene. Three firefighters ascended a crane to communicate with the individual and persuade him to come down safely.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were working alongside the London Fire Brigade and Ambulance Service to bring the situation to a safe conclusion. Tours of the Houses of Parliament were canceled, and traffic in the area was heavily disrupted.

The protester’s actions have drawn significant public attention, with crowds gathering behind police cordons to watch the unfolding events. The individual reportedly shouted slogans, including “Free Palestine,” during the protest.

Social media images showed the man clutching a flag while positioned on a ledge of the clock tower, just a few meters above the ground.

This incident highlights ongoing tensions and the use of high-profile locations for political demonstrations. The authorities are continuing their efforts to resolve the situation peacefully.

Earlier, on Tuesday, over 200 pro-Palestinian demonstrators assembled outside Columbia University in New York to protest against former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who was on campus for a speaking engagement.

This protest followed more than a year of heightened tensions at the university, marked by demonstrations from both critics of the assault on Gaza and supporters of Israel in the aftermath of the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

The presence of the former leader of Israel’s far-right faction sparked the anticipated backlash from protesters.