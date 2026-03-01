Protesters try to storm Baghdad zone housing US embassy: AFP

BAGHDAD, Iraq: Hundreds of Iraqis attempted Sunday to storm Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, where the US embassy is located, after the death of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, an AFP journalist reported.

“Their attempts had been thwarted so far, but they keep trying,” a security source told AFP.

AFP’s journalist said protesters, some holding flags of pro-Iran armed groups, threw stones at security forces, who responded with tear gas.

Local media reported protests in other provinces in southern Iraq.

Several Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups said Saturday they will not remain “neutral” and will defend the Islamic republic.

The powerful group Kataeb Hezbollah said it will attack US bases after two of its fighters were killed in air strikes in southern Iraq.

Early Sunday, loud explosions were heard near Erbil airport, which hosts US-led coalition troops in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, an AFP journalist said.

He also reported seeing thick black smoke rising from the airport area.

Shortly after, a small pro-Iran group claimed drone attacks on US troops in Erbil.

On Saturday, US-led coalition forces downed several missiles and explosive-laden drones over Erbil, local authorities said.