Protestors on Nasla Tower site may be arrested if violent: SSP East

KARACHI: Senior police official said Friday over the protests, held amid the demolition of the Nasla Tower on the apex court orders, that police shall remain deputed on the scene for as long as its needed, ARY News reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of East Qamar Raza Jaskani said if the protestors affecting the demolition of Nasla Tower site turn violent, there can be arrests to tame them.

Our commandoes shall remain deputed around the site on Sharea Faisal as long as we deem it necessary, SSP East said, but he added that so far there has not been any arrest.

The baton-charge was carried out only out of absolute necessity to control the mob, he said.

Protesting ABAD chairman claims Nasla Tower was duly approved

Earlier today, the protesting builders’ association chairman Mohsin Sheikhani said, as authorities demolish the illegal high-rise, that they are suspending all the construction work everywhere in the city in protest and will keep it that way until we know what offices should we seek approvals from for our building projects.

All the gazetted offices had approved Nasla Tower before it was built and the builders had secured legal approvals and no-objection certificates, Mohsin Sheikhani, Association Of Builders And Developers (ABAD) chairman, said as he was allegedly washed away with police baton-charge.

He said police charged against the protestors, thrashed them, and arrested people. We were dealt with shelling and baton whips, he claimed.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!