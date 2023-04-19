Protestors surround KP governor, caretaker CM

PESHAWAR: The outrageous crowd has surrounded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker governor and chief minister and chanted ‘Shame Shame’ slogans against them, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The protestors surrounded the KP caretaker governor and CM during their visit to Torkham visit and raised harsh questions.

Several incidents of the landslide were reported in the upper areas of the country including Torkham after heavy rainfalls during the last two days while thousands of passengers were trapped there.

After the incidents, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and caretaker CM Azam Khan visited the affected areas where the protestors surrounded their vehicle.

The protestors chanted ‘Shame Shame’ slogans against them.

The governor came out of his vehicle and tried to talk to the protestors, however, the outrageous crowd did not pay attention and continued raising slogans against them.

They protestors alleged that the government officers were visiting the affected areas just for photo sessions instead of taking any practical step for assisting the locals. After the protest, the governor returned to his vehicle and departed from the site.

