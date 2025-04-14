Three killed, several injured during protests against Waqf Law in India

KOLKATA: Violent protests erupted in West Bengal in India against changes to the Muslim Waqf laws, leaving at least three people dead and several injured.

The protests saw large-scale violence, including arson, vandalism, and police vehicles set on fire, in Stuti and Samserganj areas of Murshidabad district.

150 people have been arrested, and central forces, including five companies of the Border Security Force (BSF), have been deployed to maintain law and order.

A ban has also been imposed on large gatherings in several areas, and internet services have been suspended to maintain law and order.

Students and Muslim organizations are staging demonstrations against the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was approved by the Indian Parliament last week by the ruling BJP and its allies.

Waqf Amendment Bill: Indian govt accused of occupying Muslim properties

Earlier, Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani, the Emir of Shariah for Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand under the Imarat-e-Shariah, has levelled serious accusations against the Indian government regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill.

He claimed that the bill was introduced in haste and with malicious intent, alleging that it contains a total of 44 major flaws.

Maulana Rahmani asserted that the bill has been crafted to serve the interests of land mafias and accused the government of conspiring to seize Waqf properties through this legislation. He stated, “This bill undermines the protection of Waqf properties and jeopardises our religious and social identity.”

Maulana Faisal Rahmani demanded that the government withdraw the amendment. He argued that just as the SC/ST Act was revised and the contentious farm laws were repealed, this bill too should be withdrawn without delay.