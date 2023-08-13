Protests in Dera Bugti, Shikarpur against killings by bandits

DERA BUGTI/SHIKARPUR: Bandits killed two traders of Dera Bugti in Karampur area of Sindh last night at the Indus Highway, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A man was injured, and two others were kidnapped by bandits in the incident.

Complete shutter-down and a sit-in being observed in Dera Bugti by local residents against the incident today.

“Bandit gangs in cahoots with Sindh Police killing peaceful citizens,” protesters alleged.

They have demanded arrest of bandits involved in the incident.

Shikarpur people staged protest at the Indus Highway against killing of three persons in firing by bandits.

Protesters created hurdles at the highway and blocked it for traffic. They have also chanted slogans against the police.

Traffic between Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, has been suspended owing to closure of the Indus Highway causing hardships for the passengers.

The bandits had opened fire at a truck and killed three persons on the highway last night.

The area facing a serious problem of lawlessness posed by the bandit gangs operating from the Katch area along the Indus River.

Rampant incidents of kidnappings and killings regularly reported in the media despite the police claims operations against the outlaws.