Provide data for Hajj till Dec 12: Religious Ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has directed Hajj pilgrims to provide their data by December 12 for Hajj 2026, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the visa will not be granted if a wrong picture is submitted or if the data is not confirmed during the Hajj visa processing.

It is likely that visas could be delayed or cancelled due to incorrect documents, and the Ministry has urged the pilgrims to provide correct data; otherwise, the issuance of the visa could be delayed.

The Ministry informed that the picture, passport, and medical certificate must be provided to the designated bank branch.

It warned the pilgrims that the issuance of the visa could be delayed over incorrect submission of data.

The bank staff will contact the Hajj pilgrim if the picture and documents are not submitted as per the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s directions, the Ministry further apprised.

The Ministry urged the pilgrims to submit correct documents immediately after the bank contacts them.

Earlier, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have formally signed an agreement outlining the arrangements and facilities for Hajj 2026.

The agreement was signed in Jeddah by Saudi Deputy Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat and Pakistan’s Secretary for Religious Affairs Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman.

Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for its continued efforts in providing excellent facilities and services to the guests of Allah during Hajj.

He said that, as in previous years, Pakistani pilgrims will be provided with high-quality services during the upcoming pilgrimage.

The secretary reaffirmed the Ministry of Religious Affairs’ commitment to ensuring timely and effective arrangements for both government and private Hajj schemes, in accordance with Saudi government guidelines.

The federal cabinet introduced key changes to the distribution of Hajj quotas this year.

Under the Hajj policy 2026, the government Hajj scheme quota has been increased to 70 percent, while the private Hajj tour operators were allocated 30 percent of the total quota.

In 2025, Pakistan’s total Hajj quota was 179,210, equally divided between the government and private sectors. However, due to significant mismanagement, over 67,000 Pakistani pilgrims were unable to perform Hajj that year.

The revised policy aims to ensure better oversight, transparency, and accessibility for pilgrims opting for the government scheme.

