Provinces, LEAs asked to beef up security over terror threat

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry has issued directives to the provinces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to beef up security in view of the recent wave of terrorist attacks in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a handout issued by the interior ministry, the provinces have been directed to ensure foolproof security in view of the recent terror attacks.

“All security institutions should remain alert,” the handout sent to the provincial chief secretaries, police, FC and Rangers read.

A fresh wave of terror incidents have been reported in the country and after a recent attack in Islamabad Sheikh Rasheed said that they have received credible information regarding an uptick in terror acts in the country. “This is the first case of this year in Islamabad and there is a need to remain alert to thwart such acts,” he said.

Moreover, at least three persons including a child were killed and 29 others were injured in a bomb blast that took place on Thursday evening at 1:40 pm in the busy Anarkali area of Lahore.

The injured were transferred to the city’s Mayo Hospital. Around eight injured persons were in a precarious condition, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent said.

The deceased included a nine-year child who had arrived from Karachi to relatives in Lahore. The explosion damaged several motorcycles parked at the place of the incident. The impact of the blast also shattered windowpanes.

Comments