Sindh Governor approves Provincial Vehicles Amendment Bill 2025

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has approved the Provincial Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2025 under Article 116, making it effective immediately, ARY News reported.

According to Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, the Provincial Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2025 has been introduced to enhance public safety across the province.

The Provincial Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2025 includes strict legal action for violations of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Additional conditions have been imposed for issuing heavy vehicle driving licences. A pre-licence training course has been made mandatory for obtaining both Light Transport Vehicle (LTV) and Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) licences.

The Provincial Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2025 also introduces a demerit points system for drivers, aimed at improving road safety and compliance.

According to report published earlier, at least 546 people lost their lives in traffic accidents across Karachi during the first seven months of this year.

Rescue data further revealed that 8,136 citizens sustained injuries in various traffic accidents during the same period. Heavy vehicles were involved in accidents that claimed the lives of 165 people.

The fatalities include 425 men, 51 women, 51 boys, and 19 girls.

Among heavy vehicles, trailers caused the highest number of fatalities, killing 62 people. Water tankers were responsible for 37 deaths, dumpers for 32, and buses for 20 fatalities, according to the statistics.

Authorities have urged stricter enforcement of traffic rules and improved road safety measures to curb the rising number of deadly accidents in the city.

At least seven dumpers were set ablaze by enraged residents following the deaths of a brother and sister in a high-speed, heavy traffic accident on Rashid Minhas Road in Karachi.

A speeding dumper ran over a motorcycle on Rashid Minhas Road in the Federal B Area, killing a 22-year-old woman, Mahnoor, and her 14-year-old brother, Ahmed Raza, while leaving their father critically injured.

Following the incident, angry residents set fire to seven dumpers in the area.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. SSP Gulberg stated that the dump truck driver has been taken into custody.