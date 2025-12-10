PS-09: Shikarpur by election arrangements finalized

KARACHI: All arrangements have been finalized for the by-election in Shikarpur’s provincial constituency PS-9, a spokesman of the Sindh election commissioner said on Wednesday.

The constituency’s 2,77,792 voters will exercise their right to vote on December 14, in the by election on Sindh Assembly seat PS-9 which became vacant after demise of Agha Siraj Durrani, who was also former speaker of the provincial legislature.

The election commission has set up 178 polling stations for the by election, including 49 each for male and female voters and 80 joint polling stations.

Provincial election commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chohan has directed the election officials to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. “Any irregularity, violation or mismanagement will not be tolerated any any cost,” election commissioner said.

The by-election is expected to be closely watched as PS-9 Shikarpur has long been considered a politically significant constituency in Sindh.