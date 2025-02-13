web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 13, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

PS-112: Election tribunal declares PTI candidate’s petition maintainable

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court’s election tribunal declared election petition of the PTI candidate in PS-112 as maintainable, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PTI candidate of Sindh Assembly constituency PS-112, Malik Sarbuland Khan, had challenged victory of the People’s Party candidate Asif Moosa.

The election tribunal rejected objections of the PPP candidate on the election petition.

PTI candidate claimed to submit substantial evidence of rigging in the PS-112 elections.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had lost the seat from the February 8 general elections after a vote recount.

PTI’s Sarbuland Khan lost to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Asif Moosa in the Sindh Assembly constituency PS-112 following a recount conducted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP issued a notification declaring Asif Moosa the winner, and he taken the oath as a member of the Sindh Assembly. The revised results showed Moosa securing 11,724 votes, surpassing Sarbuland Khan, who received 9,943 votes.

Initially, Sarbuland Khan, running as a PTI-backed independent candidate, was declared the winner on February 8 with 16,287 votes, while PPP’s Asif Moosa had secured 10,784 votes.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.