PS-9 Shikarpur by-election: Polling underway amid strict security

SHIKARPUR: Polling for the by-election in PS-9 Garhi Yaseen constituency of Shikarpur is currently in progress, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The polling that began at 8:00 am will continue uninterrupted until 5:00 pm.

A total of 178 polling stations have been set up for the Shikarpur by-election, of which 84 have been declared sensitive and 54 highly sensitive. Pakistan People’s Party candidate Agha Shehbaz Durrani and JUI-F’s Rashidullah Shah are contesting the seat.

The total number of registered voters in the constituency stands at 277,792, including 148,128 men and 129,245 women who are eligible to exercise their right to vote.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place to maintain law and order during polling. More than 3,000 police officers and personnel have been deployed across the constituency, according to the SSP. Rangers and the Quick Response Force have also been kept on alert.

The PS-9 seat fell vacant following the demise of former provincial assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

Provincial election commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chohan has directed the election officials to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. “Any irregularity, violation or mismanagement will not be tolerated any cost,” election commissioner said.