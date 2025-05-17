Ahmed Daniyal registers unwanted record for Zalmi in PSL 10 game

Peshawar Zalmi pacer Ahmed Daniyal registered an unwanted record in his side’s game against Karachi Kings in the PSL 10 on Saturday.

The right-arm pacer conceded 66 runs in his four-over spell and went wicketless as Karachi Kings posted 237/4 on the scoreboard.

By conceding 66 runs in the game, he now holds the unwanted record of conceding the most runs in an innings for Peshawar Zalmi in the history of the Pakistan Super League.

Ahmed Daniyal surpassed Azmatullah Omarzai, who conceded 62 runs in his four-over spell in Peshawar Zalmi’s game against Multan Sultans in 2023.

It is worth noting here that PSL 10 resumed on Saturday with the game between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The game saw David Warner and James Vince hit quick fifties, followed by Khushdil Shah’s fiery unbeaten 43 to take Karachi Kings to 237/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Kings are second in the PSL 10 standings with 10 points in eight matches, while Zalmi are fifth with eight points in as many games.

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Ahmed Daniyal, Arif Yaqoob and Ali Raza.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Ben McDermott, James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza.