Babar Azam admits Zalmi’s failure to execute game plans in PSL 10

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has admitted that his team has struggled to execute their game plans, resulting in a string of losses in the Pakistan Super League 10 (PSL 10).

Speaking in a post-match interview after a heavy 102-run defeat against Islamabad United, Babar said both the batting and bowling units have failed to capitalise on the crucial first six overs of the game.

“We still have many matches left. InshaAllah, we’ll try to make a comeback in the tournament,” he added.

When asked about mentoring young players like Ali Raza and Sufiyan Muqeem, Babar said the team’s think tank is actively guiding the youngsters on how to adapt to current playing conditions.

He further expressed his appreciation for having cricketing legends like Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mushtaq Ahmed in the team’s ranks, saying their presence and guidance will definitely benefit the players.

It is to be noted that Peshawar Zalmi has lost its first two matches of the PSL 10.

On Monday, Islamabad United secured their second consecutive victory after thrashing Peshawar Zalmi by 102 runs in the fifth game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Chasing 244, Peshawar Zalmi were bowled out for 141 in 18.2 overs.

Wicket keeping batter Mohammad Haris remained the top run-getter for his side, having scored 87 off 47 balls, with the help of 12 fours and four sixes.

Other than him, no other batter could stay at the crease as seven of Zalmi’s batters were dismissed without reaching double-digit scores.

Their skipper, Babar Azam, failed to show up for his side for the second time in a row and was dismissed after scoring just one run.