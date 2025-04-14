WATCH: Babar Azam drops two catches against Islamabad United

In a dramatic turn of events during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam is once again going viral for dropping two straightforward catches against Islamabad United.

The PSL 10 match, played in Rawalpindi, saw Islamabad United post a massive total of 243 runs for 5 wickets in their 20 overs, setting Peshawar Zalmi a daunting target of 244.

Sahibzada Farhan stole the show with a brilliant century, scoring 106 runs that included 13 fours and 5 sixes. He was well supported by Colin Munro (40) and Salman Ali Agha (30).

Azam Khan remained unbeaten on 16, while Jason Holder contributed 20 not out towards the end of the innings.

For Peshawar Zalmi, Alzarri Joseph and Hussain Talat claimed two wickets each, but their efforts were overshadowed by two dropped chances by skipper Babar Azam, one at the boundary and another that slipped through his hands in a regulation fielding position.

Both viral missed chances came at crucial stages, allowing Islamabad United batters to capitalise and build a huge total in PSL 10.

Former cricketer Basit Ali didn’t hold back in his criticism, remarking that Babar Azam looked out of confidence and even got out in the slips during a T20, something rarely seen, which he said reflected mental pressure.

“His decisions are negatively affecting the team,” he added.

However, former wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal came to Babar’s defence, stating: “It’s only been two matches. There’s no need to change the captain. Babar will bounce back. Sahibzada Farhan’s innings deserves full praise.”

As PSL 10 heats up, all eyes will remain on Babar Azam’s form — both with the bat and in the field as Zalmi look to recover from early setbacks.

Earlier, Babar Azam, the captain of Peshawar Zalmi, went viral for setting an unfortunate record after getting dismissed by Mohammad Amir during his team’s match against Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL 10).

In the second match of PSL 10, played in Rawalpindi, Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs. Chasing a target of 217 runs set by Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi were dismissed for just 136 runs in 15.1 overs.

Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck by Mohammad Amir, setting an unwanted record. Mohammad Haris was out for 13, while Tom Kohler-Cadmore was also dismissed without scoring.

However, Babar Azam’s dismissal for a duck has earned him an undesirable place in PSL history. He is now third in the list of batters with the most ducks in PSL history.

Islamabad United’s Imad Wasim holds the top spot, having been dismissed for a duck 12 times, while Wahab Riaz is second with 10 ducks.

Babar Azam and Kamran Akmal have been dismissed for a duck eight times, and Shaheen Afridi has been out without scoring on seven occasions.