England’s star cricketer confirms participation in PSL 10

England’s star batter has confirmed participation in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, adding to the star-studded lineup for the league.

After the PSL management signed up England’s David Willey and Australia’s Usman Khawaja, the opening batter of England Jason Roy also joined the race.

The registration process for players is currently ongoing, with the draft scheduled to take place on January 11 in Gwadar.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the pick order for the player draft of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

As per the pick order announced, Lahore Qalandars will have the opportunity of the first pick in the platinum category, followed by Karachi Kings.

Quetta Gladiators will have the third pick while Peshawar Zalmi will make the fourth in the player draft for the hotly-anticipated PSL 10.

As per the PCB, Multan Sultans will make the fifth pick in the platinum category while Islamabad United will make the last pick in the category

In the Platinum 2, the franchises will make their picks in a reverse sequence, with United making the first pick, followed by Sultans, Zalmi, Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Qalandars.

All franchises of the PSL 10 will have three picks in the platinum category followed by three each in the diamond and gold categories.

Karachi Kings will make the first pick in the first round of the diamond category while Multan Sultans will be the first in the second round.

Islamabad United will make the first pick in the third round of the diamond category in the player draft for the PSL 10.

The PCB had earlier announced that the player draft for the PSL 10 will be held in Gwadar city of Balochistan on January 11, 2025.

The registration and trade window for foreign players for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 was opened by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this month.

“The category renewals of the players will be announced on Tuesday, 17 December. The relegation process and retention of players will be carried out during the ongoing month,” the PCB said in a statement on December 12.