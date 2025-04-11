Ihsanullah joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10

Peshawar Zalmi have picked pacer Ihsanullah in the supplementary category for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The franchise took to Instagram to confirm his signing on Friday, hours before the beginning of the tournament.

“Right Arm Fast Bowler @ihsanullah.50 joins the #YellowStorm in Supplementary Category for #HBLPSLX,” Peshawar Zalmi wrote in the post.

Speculations about his move to the franchise from Multan Sultans began making rounds on social media earlier this month when Ihsanullah was spotted in the Zalmi jersey.

At the time, it was said that the right-arm pacer had joined the Peshawar Zalmi training camp ahead of the PSL 10.

It is worth noting here that Ihsanullah burst into the cricket world after bagging 22 wickets for Multan Sultan in the 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The right-arm quick made his T20I debut for Pakistan in March 2023.

However, Ihsanullah was ruled out of cricket due to an elbow injury he sustained during his ODI debut against New Zealand in April 2023.

While he made a return to competitive cricket in 2024 in the Champions T20 Cup, Multan Sultans did not pick him in the PSL 10 draft held earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League is set to kick off with a star-studded opening ceremony in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today (April 11).

Defending champions Islamabad United and two-time champions Lahore Qalandars will then face off in the tournament opener.

The PSL 10 will consist of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.