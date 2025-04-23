Islamabad United announce Rassie van der Dussen’s replacement

Islamabad United on Wednesday confirmed that South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The right-handed batter is the side’s second overseas player to have been ruled out of the tournament after Matt Short, who returned to Australia after the recurrence of an injury.

According to Islamabad United, Rassie van der Dussen was ruled out of the PSL 10 due to personal reasons.

“Islamabad United stands firmly with Rassie van der Dussen during this difficult time. After discussions with Rassie, both parties have mutually agreed that he will not be participating in this season’s HBL PSL. We extend our full support to him and his family,” as per a statement by the United.

The franchise has now brought West Indian all-rounder Kyle Mayers as a replacement player.

“We are pleased to announce the inclusion of West Indian all-rounder Kyle Mayers as a replacement player. Mayers is expected to join the squad ahead of our sixth match in Lahore,” according to the statement.

Following the confirmation of Mayers as a replacement player, Islamabad United head coach Mike Hesson said that the side supports Rassie and his family in their challenging time.

“On the field, while we’re happy with the way we’ve started the season, we’re not taking anything for granted. Kyle Mayers is a proven T20 performer, and we believe he can make a significant impact for us,” he added.

It is worth noting here that Islamabad United top the points table, having won four out of their four games in the ongoing PSL 10.