Islamabad United set 203-target for Multan Sultan

RAWALPINDI: Sahibzada Farhan smashed a fifty as Islamabad United posted 202 on the scoreboard against Peshawar Zalmi in the seventh game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Wednesday.

Initially scheduled for 8:00pm, the game was delayed to 8:45pm due to a wet outfield at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Put to bat first, Farhan and Andries Gous provided a 45-run start to Islamabad United in the rain-delayed game.

Gous departed after scoring nine off 10 balls, bringing Colin Munro to the crease.

He and Sahibzada Farhan stitched a 35-run partnership to take Islamabad United to 80 in 8.3 overs.

Farhan was dismissed after scoring 53 off 35 balls, with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

Shadab Khan departed after scoring 14, while Azam Khan made just four.

Colin Munro scored 48 off 25 balls before falling to Ubaid Shah in the 16th over, with the scoreboard showing 136/5 in 15.2 overs.

Haider Ali then made a quickfire 33 off 16 balls alongside Jason Holder, who remained unbeaten on 32 off 14 to take Islamabad United to 202/6 in their 20 overs in the seventh game of the PSL 10.

It is worth noting here that Islamabad United top the points table, having secured victories in their first two games.

Multan Sultans sit at the fifth spot in the six-team tournament, with a loss in their only game.

The side faced defeat in their opening game against Karachi Kings in the ongoing PSL 10.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony on April 11.

The PSL 10 will run from April 11 to May 18, consisting of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.