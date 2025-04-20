Abbas Afridi’s late cameo helps King set 129-run target for United

KARACHI: Abbas Afridi’s late cameo of 24 helped Karachi Kings set a 129-run target for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 game on Sunday.

The right-arm pacer scored a quickfire 24 off nine balls as Karachi Kings finished at 128/7 in their 20 overs after Islamabad United opted to bowl first at the National Stadium.

Kings were off to a shaky start in their inning as skipper David Warner departed after scoring just three runs.

James Vince was dismissed by Jason Holder on four, leaving the Kings struggling at 22 for two in four overs.

Saad Baig and Tim Seifert then joined hands to steady the ship and stitched a 39-run partnership to take the side to 61.

Saaid Baig fell to Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan after scoring 20 off 17 balls.

Tim Seifert was the next batter to be dismissed after his sluggish 30 off 37 deliveries.

Irfan Khan made five, Khushdil Shah added 17 runs to the total, and Aamer Jamal scored seven runs before getting dismissed.

After 18 overs, Karachi Kings were restricted to 102 for seven when Abbas Afridi took charge and smashed three sixes and a four to help the Kings post 128 on the scoreboard.

For Islamabad United, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Jason Holder took two wickets each.

The defending champions top the table, with three wins from their three games, while Karachi Kings are third on the points table, having won two out of their three games in the ongoing edition.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan, Azam Khan (wk), Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Jason Holder, Muhammad Shahzad, Imad Wasim, Ben Dwarshuis, and Naseem Shah.

Karachi Kings: Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Mir Hamza.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League will run from April 11 to May 18, consisting of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 PSL 10 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

