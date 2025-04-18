Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI: James Vince scored 70 to lift Karachi Kings to 175 for seven against Quetta Gladiators in the eighth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the National Bank Cricket Stadium on Friday.

After opting to bat first, the Kings began strongly as their opening pair gave them a 60-run stand in the first powerplay of their third game in the PSL 10.

The opening stand ended when their skipper, David Warner, was dismissed after scoring 31 off 20 balls, with the scoreboard showing 60/1 in 5.4 overs.

Karachi Kings wicketkeeping batter Tim Seifert was the next to depart after scoring 27 off 15 balls.

James Vince then took charge of the inning and was involved in a couple of partnerships to help his side post 175 on the scoreboard in their 20 overs.

The right-handed batter took 47 balls for his 70, which featured six fours and one six.

For Quetta Gladiators, Mohammad Amir and Ali Majid took two wickets each, while Sean Abbott, Abrar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel bagged a wicket each.

Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (w), Rilee Rossouw, Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Sean Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed and Ali Majid.

Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings stand in third and fourth spot on the points table, with two points each.

Kings began their PSL 10 campaign on a high after defeating Multan Sultans in their opening game, however, they lost to Lahore Qalandars in their second game.

Similarly, Quetta Gladiators also won their first game, thrashing Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs.

They next faced Lahore Qalandars, who defeated them by 79 runs.