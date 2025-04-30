United win toss, elect to bowl against Qalandars

LAHORE: Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the 19th game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Defending champions Islamabad United are firm at the top of the points table, with 10 points from their five games.

Lahore Qalandars are third on the table with six points from six matches.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Asif Afridi

Islamabad United: Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Imad Wasim, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah, and Hunain Shah.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on April 11 and will run till May 18.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 PSL 10 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has hosted five games of the ongoing edition.