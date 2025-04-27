PCB reschedules two PSL 10 games

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the rescheduling of two Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 games.

As per the PCB, the decision was taken in consultation with all stakeholders and keeping in mind the operational ease and recent heat waves in certain parts of the country.

As per the revised schedule, the afternoon PSL 10 game between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, originally scheduled at the Multan Cricket Stadium on May 1, will now take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 3pm.

“This also means Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will now host a double header on May 1, which is also a public holiday (Labour Day). In the evening, Gaddafi Stadium will host Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators match as per the original schedule, which will begin at 8pm,” as per the PCB.

Additionally, the last match of PSL 10’s Multan-leg, scheduled on May 10 afternoon between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators, will now take place on May 11 evening, with the first ball to be bowled at 8pm at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

As per the PCB, tickets bought online for the May 1 match will be automatically reimbursed in the accounts used at the time of booking.

“Tickets purchased from express centres will have to be physically refunded from TCS outlets to the fans,” the PCB stated.

Read more: Karachi Kings’ pacer Fawad Ali becomes fastest bowler of PSL 10

It is worth noting here that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on April 11 and will run till May 18.

Defending champions Islamabad United top the PSL 10 points table, with 10 points from five games.