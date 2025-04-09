PSL 10 set to introduce Player Tracking Technology

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced introducing Player Tracking Technology in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

According to a statement by the PCB, the technology will keep a ball-by-ball record of various aspects of the play.

“The players’ movements including fielders’ coordinates, bowler run-ups and batting stances on the field will be tracked frame-by-frame on each delivery,” it said.

Fans will be able to watch the data gathered from each ball on the screen during the PSL 10 games.

Some of the key features of the Player Tracking Technology include zone-based performance analysis for the fielders, scoring-zone integration for the batters, ball-catching analysis on caught dismissals and a breakdown of field placements, as per the PCB.

The news comes days after the Pakistan Cricket Board announced plans to introduce auto no-ball detection technology in the PSL 10 games.

“From auto no-ball detection and live umpire communication to DRS and innings timers, match logging and real-time multi-angle replays, every HBL PSL match of this edition will operate with a comprehensive tech-backed officiating ecosystem,” the PCB said.

It is worth mentioning here that the PSL 10 is scheduled to commence on April 11.

Defending champions Islamabad United will take on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in the tournament opener.

The tournament will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, with the final scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 18 May. A total of 34 matches will be played across 37 days in the PSL X.