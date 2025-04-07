Punjab seeks deployment of Army, Rangers for PSL 10 security

LAHORE: Punjab home department has sought the deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers for the security of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, Punjab home department has requested the interior ministry for the deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers troops during PSL 10 matches to ensure the security of the players and officials.

The request includes the deployment of security personnel in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan, where the matches will be held. The troops have been sought to assist the police in ensuring foolproof security arrangements.

One wing of Rangers and two companies of the Army have been requested for each of the three cities. Additionally, the services of SSG commandos and Army Aviation helicopters have also been sought.

The matches of PSL Season 10 are scheduled from April 11 to May 18, while the security forces have been requested to be deployed from April 6 to May 19.

On Sunday, Karachi Kings revealed the team jersey for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

“With its striking blue and red palette, the kit pays tribute to the franchise’s rich legacy while introducing a fresh and confident new identity,” as per the franchise.

According to the statement by Karachi Kings, the kit has been designed by The Peace Club and blends fashion and function with a uniquely bold perspective.

“Blue serves as the dominant color, representing strength and resilience, while bold red stripes inject energy and movement into the design,” the statement said.

The franchise revealed the jersey on their social media handles, featuring David Warner, who was made captain of the side ahead of the PSL 10.