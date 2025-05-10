When will the remaining PSL 10 matches be played?

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Salman Naseer, has contacted franchise representatives to gather details about the current whereabouts of their players ahead of the remaining matches of PSL 10, ARY News reported.

According to reports, sources revealed that Salman Naseer has requested all PSL franchises to provide updates on the availability and locations of their team members ahead of the remaining matches of PSL 10.

As of now, the new schedule for the remaining PSL 10 fixtures has not been announced. The Pakistan Cricket Board is expected to make a final decision after receiving complete reports from all teams.

The delay in finalising the schedule is linked to logistical considerations and ensuring the participation of all players. The board is working closely with franchises to align future plans for the remaining matches of PSL 10.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday postponed the remaining games of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

In a statement, the PCB said that the decision was made amid worsening of the situation on the LOC, increased drone and missile attacks by India.

“The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif who has kept in view the reckless aggression from India that has escalated to a point where national attention and sentiments are rightly focused on the courageous efforts of the Armed Forces of Pakistan who are vociferously upholding the sovereignty of our beloved Pakistan,” the PCB said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board lauded the efforts and support of its partners, PSL 10 franchises, participating players, broadcasters, and sponsors.

“Cricket, while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause when the country is facing such callous opposition,” the PCB said.

“We, at the PCB, also have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home,” it added.

The decision comes hours after it was reported that the PSL 10 was moved to the UAE after India launched a drone attack on Rawalpindi.