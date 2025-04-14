Sam Billings shatters Umar Akmal’s record in PSL

English batter Sam Billings, representing Lahore Qalandars, stunned fans during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 by breaking a long-standing record held by Umar Akmal, ARY News reported.

Representing Lahore Qalandars, Sam Billings played a sensational knock against Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi and smashed the fastest fifty in the franchise’s history.

Sam Billings reached his half-century in just 19 balls, setting a new record for the fastest fifty by a Lahore Qalandars batter in Pakistan Super League history.

This broke Umar Akmal’s 2016 record of a 22-ball fifty, which he made during the inaugural season of the PSL.

While Billings now holds the record for Lahore Qalandars, the overall record for the fastest fifty in PSL still belongs jointly to Asif Ali and Rilee Rossouw, both of whom reached their half-centuries in just 17 balls.

In the PSL 10 match, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a formidable total of 219 runs for 6 wickets. Chasing a target of 220, Quetta Gladiators struggled and were bowled out for 140 runs in the 17th over, handing Lahore a 79-run victory.

This win was especially significant for Lahore Qalandars, who were looking to bounce back after a defeat in their opening match against Islamabad United in PSL 10.

Babar Azam, the captain of Peshawar Zalmi, set an unfortunate record after getting dismissed by Mohammad Amir during his team’s match against Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL 10).

In the second match of PSL 10, played in Rawalpindi, Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs. Chasing a target of 217 runs set by Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi were dismissed for just 136 runs in 15.1 overs.

Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck by Mohammad Amir, setting an unwanted record. Mohammad Haris was out for 13, while Tom Kohler-Cadmore was also dismissed without scoring.

Abrar Ahmed of Quetta Gladiators claimed four wickets, while Usman Tariq and Mohammad Amir both took two wickets each.