Shaun Tait joins Karachi Kings as fast bowling coach for PSL 10

Karachi Kings have announced former Australia pacer Shaun Tait as assistant and fast bowling coach for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The franchise took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the arrival of the Australian speedster as the coach for the upcoming season.

“Speed meets strategy! Shaun Tait joins #KingsSquad as Assistant and Fast Bowling Coach for #HBLPSLX,” the caption of the post read.

Apart from serving as the fast bowling coach, Shaun Tait will act as assistant to Ravi Bopara, who was made the head coach of Karachi Kings for the PSL season 10.

The former England all-rounder will replace former West Indies cricketer Phil Simmons, who served as the head coach for the franchise in the previous edition of the PSL in 2024.

The franchise has also made Australian cricketing superstar David Warner the captain for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The dynamic left-handed batsman, renowned for his aggressive leadership and match-winning prowess, will spearhead Karachi Kings’ campaign in the highly anticipated season.

The PSL 10 is set to commence on April 11 with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time champions Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The showpiece tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18.

Karachi Kings will begin their campaign on April 12 at their home ground, the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, where they will face off against Multan Sultans.