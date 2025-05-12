Tentative schedule for remaining PSL 10 games finalised: sources

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalised a proposed schedule for the remaining eight matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board is considering holding the remaining games in Rawalpindi and Lahore from May 17 to May 25.

The final schedule for the resumption of the PSL 10 will be announced following the approval from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, sources said.

It is worth noting here that PSL 10 was shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after an Indian drone hit the Rawalpindi Stadium.

However, the PCB later postponed the tournament as tensions escalated between India and Pakistan.

As many as 27 games of the tournament have been completed, with only eight matches left to play.

Read more: PSL 10 major update on remaining matches

Quetta Gladiators top the PSL 10 points table and have qualified for the playoffs, with six wins, two losses, and one no-result from their nine matches.

Karachi Kings are placed second on the points table with 10 points, having won five out of their eight games.

Defending champions, Islamabad United, are third with 10 points, with four consecutive losses after winning their first five games.

Lahore Qalandars rank fourth with nine points, while Peshawar Zalmi are fifth with eight points, from four wins in their nine matches.

Multan Sultans have been eliminated from PSL 10 playoff contention after winning just one out of their nine matches.