PSL 10 to resume with ‘musical salute’ to armed forces

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to pay tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces in a musical performance ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 resumption.

After a nine-day break due to tensions between India and Pakistan, the showpiece tournament is set to resume on May 17.

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will face off in the game at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the resumption of the PSL 10, the PCB has scheduled a musical performance by singers Sahir Ali Bagga and Asrar Shah.

In a post on the Pakistan Super League X page, it was announced that the renowned singers will perform to honour the country’s armed forces, followed by fireworks.

“Get ready, Pindi! [PSL 10] is making a grand comeback with a musical salute to our armed forces,” the post read.

It added, “Catch electrifying live performances by Sahir Ali Bagga & Asrar Shah, a dazzling mid-innings show, and fireworks to light up the sky.”

Following the May 17 game between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host a double-header on May 18, with Multan Sultans taking on Quetta Gladiators in the afternoon, while Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will face off in the evening encounter.

Defending champions Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will lock horns on May 19 in the last group match of the PSL 10.

The tournament will then move to Lahore, where the first Qualifier is scheduled on May 21.

Gaddafi Stadium will host the Eliminator 1 and Qualifier 2 on May 22 and May 23, respectively.

The final of the showpiece event is scheduled on May 25 at the same venue.