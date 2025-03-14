PSL 10 trophy ‘Luminara’ tour schedule announced

The first-ever trophy tour in the history of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will commence on Friday from Hyderabad and Karachi, with ‘Luminara’ scheduled to travel to 11 cities across Pakistan till 29 March, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announce.

The PSL 10 trophy is named “The Luminara Trophy”. The 10th edition of PSL is scheduled to take place in four cities—Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi—from 11 April to 18 May. In the first leg of the trophy tour, the Luminara Trophy will be displayed at various locations across Hyderabad and Karachi till 15 March.

Following Hyderabad and Karachi, the trophy will travel to Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Islamabad. The second leg of the trophy tour will be announced in due course.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said, “The PSL trophy tour is a celebration of Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities and most importantly, its deep-rooted passion for cricket. The tour aims to fulfill our desire to increase the physical reach of the PSL throughout Pakistan.

The six-team tournament will see as many as 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium set to host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the final.

The tournament will commence with defending champions Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

As per the schedule announced by the PCB, Peshawar will host an exhibition match on April 8, with the PCB set to confirm the teams of the match in due course.

“Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including Qualifier 1 on 13 May. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches each,” as per the PCB.

Karachi Kings will begin their campaign on April 12 in their home ground against Multan Sultans.

The PSL 10 will also feature three double-headers, with two matches on weekends (Saturday) and one on a national holiday (Labour Day).

PSL 10 ‘Luminara’ Trophy first-leg tour schedule

14 March – Hyderabad

14-15 March – Karachi

16-17 March – Lahore

18 March – Multan

19 March – Bahawalpur

20 March – Faisalabad

22 March – Peshawar

23 March – Islamabad