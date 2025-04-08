PCB announces broadcast details for PSL 10

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the broadcast details for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, set to commence on April 11.

The six-team tournament will be broadcast live on A Sports, and PTV Sports in Pakistan, as per a statement by the Pakistan Cricket.

“The Urdu and English feed will be divided between A Sports and PTV Sports. On the days A Sports broadcasts the matches in English, PTV Sports will broadcast them in Urdu, and vice versa,” it said.

Fans in Pakistan will be able to live-stream the PSL 10 games on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Myco and Begin.

TransGroup has sub-licensed different channels to broadcast the league’s matches in all regions outside Pakistan.

SKY Sports and Geo will broadcast the matches in the UK, while Willow TV will cover the PSL 10 action for North American viewers.

Fans in Africa will watch the games through Super Sport, while MYCO will broadcast the games for viewers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

“The six-team tournament will also be broadcast at the neighbouring countries – Bangladesh (T Sports) and India (Fancode for digital only). Sony TV will broadcast matches in Afghanistan, India and Sri Lanka,” as per the Pakistan Cricket statement.

Sports Central will broadcast matches for the rest of the World.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin on April 11 with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time champions Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings will begin their campaign on April 12 at their home ground, the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, where they will face off against Multan Sultans.