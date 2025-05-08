PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi-Karachi Kings clash rescheduled

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced rescheduling the PSL 10 game between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

The announcement comes hours after India launched drone attacks in several major cities of Pakistan, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Attock, Bahawalpur and Karachi.

Now, the PCB has announced its decision to reschedule the 27th game of the ongoing PSL 10.

The game was scheduled at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium later today.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board, in consultation with all the stakeholders, has decided to reschedule tonight’s HBL PSL X match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings,” as per a statement by the PCB.

According to the board, a revised date for the game will be announced in due course.

The PCB also shared details about ticket refunds for the rescheduled PSL 10 game.

“VIP Gallery and enclosures ticket holders can obtain refunds from TCS Express Centers for tonight’s match, while tickets bought online for tonight’s encounter will be automatically reimbursed in the accounts used at the time of booking,” as per the statement.

Read more: PSL 10 schedule update following drone attack in Rawalpindi, Lahore

It is worth noting here that at least one civilian embraced martyrdom, while four soldiers were injured in Indian drone attacks on Pakistan soil.

In a press briefing earlier today, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that India attempted aggression on the night of May 7-8, targeting civilian areas and mosques in a serious violation of Pakistan’s airspace.