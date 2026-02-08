PSL 11 auction: Base prices of Haris Rauf, Amir, Rizwan revealed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced the base prices of players registered for the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11 player auction.

The landmark auction is scheduled to take place on February 11, with a total of 879 local and overseas cricketers from across the cricketing world signing up.

The pool includes players from Afghanistan, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England and Sri Lanka, with base prices ranging from PKR 60 lakh to PKR 4.2 crore.

Several high-profile international stars have entered the top base price bracket of PKR 4.2 crore.

The list features Afghanistan’s Fazal Haq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Australia’s David Warner, and New Zealand all-rounders Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell.

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw, England’s James Vince and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka have also placed themselves in the highest category.

Among Pakistan players, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman and Faheem Ashraf headline the top-tier bracket, underlining the strong local presence in the auction.

The second-highest base price category begins at PKR 2.2 crore and includes notable names such as Australia’s Usman Khawaja and Peter Siddle, New Zealand’s Colin Munro, England’s Jason Roy and South Africa veteran Imran Tahir.

Pakistan representatives in this category include Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel and Shan Masood.

You can find the complete list of players along with their base prices by clicking here.

Under the new auction model, each franchise has been allocated a purse of PKR 450 million to build their squads, along with an additional PKR 55 million reserved for direct signings.

All franchises, including the newly-added Hyderabad and Sialkot Stallionz, have already confirmed their retentions and direct signings ahead of the auction.

However, Peshawar Zalmi were dealt a setback after their direct signing Rahmanullah Gurbaz withdrew from the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans remain in a unique position heading into the auction. The franchise, currently without an owner, will enter the bidding process with a full purse after retaining no players and making no direct signings.

Notably, the Multan franchise is scheduled to be sold through a separate auction in Lahore on February 9, just two days before the PSL 11 player auction.