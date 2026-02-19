PSL 11: Hyderabad boost squad with Glenn Maxwell

The newly added Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen have signed Australia ace batter Glenn Maxwell ahead of the landmark season 11.

The signing was confirmed via the franchise’s official social media accounts.

“𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑷𝑳𝑨𝒀𝑴𝑨𝑲𝑬𝑹. 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑩𝑰𝑮-𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑮𝑬 𝑩𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻. 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑿-𝑭𝑨𝑪𝑻𝑶𝑹. Impossible? That’s not a word in his dictionary,” the franchise wrote.

“Inevitable? Nothing but destruction. Hold onto your seats tight, the biggest show in #HBLPSL is about to begin,” it added.

This will be the talismanic batter’s first time playing in the PSL, having previously represented several teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Glenn Maxwell, 37, boasts extensive experience with 129 T20I matches and 2,897 runs at a strike rate of 158.42.

For the unversed, Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen secured their place in the PSL after being acquired by Fawad Sarwar’s Kingsmen Group, who won the franchise rights with a bid worth Rs1.75 billion (approximately $6.25 million).

On the field, the franchise has begun shaping a competitive squad.

They retained promising talents Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, and Akif Javed, while also strengthening their lineup with the direct signing of Australian star batter Marnus Labuschagne for the upcoming season.

The team has also assembled an experienced coaching staff. Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie has been appointed head coach, with Grant Bradburn set to serve as fielding coach under his leadership.

The landmark PSL 11 season is scheduled to begin on March 26, while the much-anticipated player auction will take place on February 11.