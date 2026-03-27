PSL 11 introduces new playing Conditions

The Pakistan Cricket Board has today confirmed an update in the Playing Conditions of the 11th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League which has been in place since the opening match of the tournament between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen on Thursday.

It concerns with the Nomination and Replacement of Players – the article 1.2 of the HBL PSL Playing conditions, which reads as, “Before the toss, each captain may submit two (2) different XI lineups in writing to the HBL PSL Match Referee.

“Each lineup must include 11 players and a maximum of four (4) substitute fielders (subject to Clause 1.2.5). After the toss, each captain must finalise one of the two submitted lineups by signing the selected team sheet.

“Once the final lineup has been nominated, no player listed in the selected playing eleven may be changed before the start of the match without the consent of the opposing captain”.

It is also to be noted that no player shall be changed after the Call of Play except for concussion replacement.

This change in the playing conditions was made in order to nullify the outside factors especially dew skewing the balance towards one side during the first or the second innings of the match.