PSL 11 opening fixture to see Lahore Qalandars lock horns with THIS team

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Salman Naseer, has officially confirmed the teams and venue for the opening fixture of the tournament’s historic 11th edition, set to run from March 26 to May 3.

Addressing the media with Hamza Majeed and Gohar Shah, Naseer announced that Qalandars will lock horns with tournament debutants Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen in the season opener at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The clash will be preceded by a grand opening ceremony, marking the beginning of what promises to be a landmark season for the league.

Naseer further revealed that the first leg of PSL 11 will largely be staged in Lahore, with the complete schedule expected to be unveiled later this week.

In recent days, reports have circulated suggesting that the grand finale of PSL 11 could potentially be held outside Pakistan in a bid to engage overseas fans and expand the league’s footprint.

When asked about the possibility of taking a PSL fixture abroad, Naseer confirmed that the matter is indeed under discussion.

“The schedule will be announced later this week, so everything will become clear. But definitely, this was an issue under consideration, that our overseas Pakistanis also want to enjoy the PSL and experience it,” he said.

“Now, as we are becoming a global league, maybe we should take at least one match overseas. Whether that will happen this year or next year, you will get clarity by the end of this week,” he added.