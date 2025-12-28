Who will run Multan Sultans in this PSL season?

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said that the PCB will run Multan Sultans for the current season, clarifying the franchise’s operational structure ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, Naqvi said the decision has been taken for this year, adding that the head of Multan Sultans will be announced in the coming days. He confirmed that the franchise will be auctioned after the conclusion of the PSL.

The PCB chairman said Ali Tareen is eligible to purchase a new PSL team if he wishes, noting that Tareen had “done a lot of work for Multan Sultans in the past”.

Naqvi also revealed that the PCB is considering starting the PSL on March 23 instead of March 26, however, the final dates will be decided once new team owners come on board. He added that two new PSL teams will be sold on January 8.

On branding, Naqvi announced that Wasim Akram will serve as the PSL brand ambassador.

Discussing development plans, the PCB chairman said the board is placing special focus on the Under-19 and Shaheens teams. “These young players will be fully prepared in some time. We want to ready the Shaheens team for international cricket,” he said.

Naqvi said the National Cricket Academy (NCA) is being revamped on modern lines, acknowledging that players’ injury treatment had not been handled properly in the past. He added that foreign doctors have been hired to improve medical care, while Under-19 cricketers will be directly supported by the PCB and provided stipends.

On coaching matters, Naqvi said a decision on the red-ball head coach has not yet been finalised, and consultations are ongoing.

Commenting on Pakistan-India cricket relations, the PCB chairman said Pakistan has no interest in initiating gestures if India is unwilling to engage, adding that the ICC is being informed about India’s inappropriate conduct.

He said Samir Ahmed has prepared a letter to be sent to the ICC, and added that the prime minister has stressed that politics should not interfere with sports.