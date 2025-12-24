PSL 11 set for growth as global investors join franchise bidding

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced an encouraging response to the bidding process for two new franchises to be added ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, with 12 parties submitting formal bids within the stipulated deadline.

In a statement, the PCB said the results of the tender issued for the sale of the two new teams for PSL 11 were unusually strong and highly encouraging, reflecting growing global confidence in the league. The board confirmed that all 12 bids were received on time and in accordance with the prescribed bidding requirements.

According to the PCB, bidders for the new PSL 11 teams represent five different continents, highlighting the tournament’s expanding international appeal. The interested parties are based in the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

The cricket board said the results of the current bidding phase for PSL 11 will be officially announced on December 27. Bidders who meet the technical qualification criteria will then be eligible to participate in the open competition bidding stage.

The open competition bidding for the two new PSL 11 teams is scheduled to take place on January 8 at the Islamabad Convention Centre. The PCB stated that this stage will determine the final ownership of the franchises to be added to PSL 11.

Reaffirming its commitment, the PCB said the entire bidding process for PSL 11 is being conducted in a transparent, competitive manner and in line with international best practices. The board added that the expansion is a key step in strengthening the commercial value and global footprint of PSL 11.

PSL 11 Opens Foreign Players’ Registration

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the registration window for foreign players for the 11th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is now officially open.

As the league enters a historic new phase of expansion, cricketing talent from around the world is invited to join what promises to be the biggest season yet, the PCB said in a statement.

With the addition of two new franchises, the league has expanded to eight teams, creating significantly more roster spots and earning opportunities for international players.

The PCB has encouraged agents and independent players to complete their registration by the deadline of January 20, 2026, in order to be included in the Player Pool.

Interested players and agents can complete their registration through the provided link.