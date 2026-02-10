PSL 11: Peshawar Zalmi appoint new head coach

Peshawar Zalmi have officially named former West Indies all-rounder Ottis Gibson as their head coach for the upcoming season 11 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The franchise made the announcement through a social media post on Tuesday, welcoming Gibson to the “Zalmi Fam.”

“We are proud to appoint the battle-hardened 𝐎𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐆𝐢𝐛𝐬𝐨𝐧 as our 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 for PSL 11,” the franchise posted.

“A proven leader with a champion’s mindset, ready to guide our troops with clarity, strength, and purpose. The Yellow Storm’s journey just got stronger. Welcome aboard, Coach!”

Gibson brings a wealth of international coaching experience to the Yellow Storm.

He led the West Indies as head coach from 2010 to 2014, guiding them to the 2012 T20 World Cup title.

He has also served as bowling coach for England in two separate stints (2007–2010 and 2015–2017), coached Bangladesh in 2020, and was head coach of South Africa between 2017 and 2019.

As a player, Gibson represented the West Indies in 2 Tests and 15 ODIs.

Ahead of the historic PSL 11 players’ auction on February 11, Peshawar Zalmi had already retained four players.

Babar Azam leads the retentions in the Platinum category with a fee of PKR 70 million, followed by Sufiyan Muqeem (Diamond, PKR 44.8 million), Abdul Samad (Gold, PKR 28 million), and Ali Raza (Emerging, PKR 19.6 million).

The franchise had also signed Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz through a direct signing, but the player later pulled out ahead of the season.