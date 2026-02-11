PSL 11 player auction: Amir, Naseem sold to Rawalpindi

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to hold its first-ever player auction for the upcoming Season 11 today at the Expo Centre, marking a major shift from the traditional draft system. Stay with us for live updates on every pick, price, and squad development.

Ubaid Shah goes under the hammer for a base price of PKR 60 lakh

💰 SOLD: Lahore Qalandars secure Ubaid Shah for PKR 2.7 crore

Mohammad Amir goes under the hammer for a base price of PKR 4.2 crore

💰 SOLD: Rawalpindi secure Mohammad Amir for PKR 5.4 crore

Khurram Shahzad goes under the hammer for a base price of PKR 1.1 crore

💰 SOLD: Peshawar Zalmi secure Khurram Shahzad for PKR 2.7 crore

Tymal Mills, Nahid Rana, and Alzarri Joseph go UNSOLD

02:14 PM — Released fast bowlers category 2 🔴

Max Bryant goes under the hammer for a base price of PKR 60 lakh

💰 SOLD: Islamabad United secure Max Bryant for PKR 1.950 crore

Daryl Mitchell goes under the hammer for a base price of PKR 4.2 crore

💰 SOLD: Islamabad United secure Daryl Mitchell for PKR 7.6 crore

Fakhar Zaman goes under the hammer for a base price of PKR 4.2 crore

💰 SOLD: Lahore Qalandars secure Fakhar Zaman for PKR 7.95 crore after an interesting bidding war with Peshawar Zalmi

Humayun Altaf goes UNSOLD

01:53 PM — Released batters category 2 🔴

Salman Ali Agha goes under the hammer for a base price of PKR 4.2 crore

💰 SOLD: Karachi Kings secure Salman Ali Agha for PKR 5.85 crore

Jahandad Khan goes under the hammer for a base price of PKR 1.1 crore

💰 SOLD: Quetta Gladiators secure Jahandad Khan for PKR 2.5 crore

Usama Mir goes under the hammer for a base price of PKR 2.2 crore

💰 SOLD: Lahore Qalandars secure Usama Mir for PKR 3.50 crore

💰 Arafat Minhas goes to Quetta Gladiators for a base price of PKR 1.1 crore

Aamir Jamal goes under the hammer for a base price of PKR 1.1 crore

💰 SOLD: Peshawar Zalmi secure Aamir Jamal for PKR 1.9 crore

Shakib Al Hasan, Daniel Sams, Ali Imran go UNSOLD

01:35 PM — Released all-rounders category 🔴

Faisal Akram goes under the hammer for a base price of PKR 1.1 crore

💰 SOLD: Quetta Gladiators secure Faisal Akram for PKR 1.25 crore

Mehran Mumtaz goes under the hammer for a base price of PKR 60 lakh

💰 SOLD: Islamabad United secure Mehran Mumtaz for PKR 1.20 crore

01:20 PM — Mirza Mamoon Imtiaz, Ali Majid, Momin Qamar, Peter Hatzoglou, Arif Yaqoob, Zahid Mehmood, Gudakesh Motie go UNSOLD

Rishad Hossain goes under the hammer for a base price of PKR 1.1 crore

💰 SOLD: Rawalpindi secure Rishad Hossain for PKR 3 crore

Released spin bowlers category 🔴

Sahibzada Farhan goes under the hammer for a base price of PKR 4.2 crore

💰 SOLD: Sialkot Stallionz secure Sahibzada Farhan for PKR 5.7 crore

Azam Khan goes under the hammer for a base price of PKR 1.1 crore

💰 SOLD: Karachi Kings secure Azam Khan for PKR 3.25 crore

Mohammad Akhlaq, Ben McDermott, Dinesh Chandimal and Bhanuka Rajapaksa go UNSOLD

01:04 PM — Released wicket-keepers category 🔴

12:59 PM — Naseem Shah goes under the hammer for base price: PKR 4.2 crore

💰 SOLD: Rawalpindi secure Naseem Shah for PKR 8.65 crore

Haris Rauf to go under the hammer for base price: PKR 4.2 crore

💰 SOLD: Lahore Qalandars secure Haris Rauf for PKR 7.6 crore

Mohammad Ali to go under the hammer for base price: PKR 1.10 crore

💰 SOLD: Hyderabad Kingsmen secure Mohammad Ali for PKR 2.15 crore

12:55 PM — Mohammad Hasnain, Rumman Raees, Dilshan Madhushanka go UNSOLD

12:40 PM — Released fast bowlers category 🔴

💰 SOLD: Jahanzaib Sultan goes to Sialkot Stallionz for base price PKR 60 Lakh

Rilee Rossouw to go under the hammer for base price: PKR 4.2 crore

💰 SOLD: Quetta Gladiators secure Rilee Rossouw for PKR 5.550 crore

David Warner to go under the hammer for base price: PKR 4.2 crore

💰 SOLD: Karachi Kings secure David Warner for PKR 7.9 crore after an interesting bidding war with Peshawar Zalmi

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Asif Afridi, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Kyle Mayers, Colin Munro, Mohammad Riazullah, Chris Jordan, Omair Bin Yousuf, George Munsey, Ihsanullah, Saud Shakeel and Hussain Talat also go UNSOLD

Imad Wasim is the second player, but attracts no buyers, goes UNSOLD

Faheem Ashraf is the first player to go under the hammer 🔨

Base price: PKR 4.2 CRORE

💰 SOLD: Islamabad United secure Faheem Ashraf for PKR 8.5 crore

12:20 PM — Auction kicks off

Last season’s released players are first on the block.

For context, each franchise has been allocated a total budget of PKR 45 crore (PKR 450 million) for squad building, along with an additional PKR 5.5 crore reserved for direct signings.

All franchises, including the two new teams, Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen and Sialkot Stallionz, have already confirmed their retentions and direct signings.

Following retentions and direct signings, Islamabad United will enter the auction with a remaining purse of PKR 34.60 crore.

Karachi Kings head into the bidding with PKR 32.26 crore, while Rawalpindi also retain PKR 34.60 crore.

Among the remaining teams, Lahore Qalandars have PKR 31.36 crore left, Peshawar Zalmi hold PKR 27.96 crore, and Quetta Gladiators have PKR 27.54 crore.

Meanwhile, the two new franchises, Sialkot Stallionz and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen, will start the auction with PKR 23.34 crore and PKR 21.94 crore, respectively.