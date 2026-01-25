PSL-11 players auction to be held on Feb 11

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11 player auction will be held on February 11, ARY News reported.

A detailed workshop regarding the PSL-11 auction took place today in Lahore, attended by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

During the workshop, the base prices for players were announced: a whopping Rs 42 million has been fixed as the base price for the top category.

Similarly, a staggering sum of Rs 22 million was set as the base price for the second category. The third category has been set at Rs 11 million, while the fourth category is fixed at Rs 6 million.

Excitement levels 🆙 Players and stakeholders arrive at Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the #HBLPSL Players’ Auction Workshop 🤝📸#NewEra pic.twitter.com/XrJ6JQqjTx — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 25, 2026

Regarding squad composition, each franchise will comprise a minimum of 16 and a maximum of 20 members.

Squads are permitted to include five to seven foreign players, with the mandatory inclusion of three to four foreign players in the starting eleven.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan was considering a major decision regarding the “inappropriate attitude” of the International Cricket Council (ICC) following the exclusion of Bangladesh from the tournament.

Sources stated that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tomorrow, Monday.

The PCB Chairman will seek guidance on whether the country should participate in the T20 World Cup.

Sources added that Pakistan is currently deliberating on withdrawing from the tournament entirely. If Pakistan does participate, it is unlikely to play its scheduled match against arch-rival India.