PSL 11 ticket refund policy announced

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the official Pakistan Super League season 11 ticket refund policy, confirming that fans will receive automatic repayments following recent changes to the tournament.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the PCB outlined a streamlined process for supporters who had purchased tickets for PSL 11 matches, ensuring refunds are processed without requiring any manual claims.

According to the board, all tickets bought online will be refunded directly to the original payment method used at the time of purchase.

This includes payments made via debit and credit cards, as well as digital platforms such as JazzCash and Easypaisa — widely used by cricket fans across Pakistan.

“No action is required from ticket holders to initiate the refund,” the PCB said, emphasising a hassle-free process for supporters affected by the revised arrangements.

The refund process is set to begin on 30 March 2026, with the PCB stating that payments are expected to be completed within 15 working days.

However, the board noted that timelines may vary slightly depending on individual banks or payment service providers.

Fans who experience delays beyond the stated period have been advised to contact their respective banks or payment platforms for further assistance.

The announcement comes after significant changes to the PSL 11 schedule and venues, which impacted ticketed matches and fan attendance.

The PCB said it appreciates the patience of supporters and remains committed to improving the fan experience in future editions of the tournament.

“We look forward to welcoming fans back to stadiums for an even more exciting cricketing experience,” the statement added.

For further queries regarding PSL 11 ticket refunds, fans can contact the official ticketing support channel via email.

With the PSL 11 refund policy now clarified, attention turns back to the action on the field, as the tournament continues under revised conditions.