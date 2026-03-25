PSL 11 to begin tomorrow with Qalandars v Kingsmen clash

Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead Lahore Qalandars in their title defence beginning on Thursday, 26 March against the new comers Hyderabad Kingsmen as the 11th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League gets underway at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Qalandars, who have played in the final of four of the last six HBL PSL editions, are paired with arch rivals Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi. Each team in their set will play the other twice and face teams out of this set once.

The other set of four teams is Hyderabad Kingsmen, Multan Sultans, Islamabad United and Rawalpindiz. In this format each team will play 10 matches after which a Qualifier followed by two eliminators will decide the finalists for the HBL PSL 11.

Among the 44 matches, 22 fixtures each are split between Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore and National Bank Stadium, Karachi. The night matches will begin at 7pm PKT, while the first match in 12 double headers will start at 2.30pm PKT.

For the first time in the history of the HBL PSL, a separate reward has been set for the franchises with the winning franchise getting USD 500,000, runners up will get USD 300,000, while the franchise with the best player development efforts will bag USD 200,000. The tournament winning prize for players will comprise of USD 500,000.

Rawalpindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen are set to make their debut in the HBL PSL as the league enters new era after historic team auctions in January and February earlier this year.

Babar Azam, the only player so far to feature in 100 matches in the league, leads the run-scoring charts with 3,792 runs, followed by Fakhar Zaman (2,964), Mohammad Rizwan (2,770), Shoaib Malik (2,350) and Rilee Rossouw (2,287).

On the bowling front, Hasan Ali (125), Shaheen Shah Afridi (122), Wahab Riaz (113) and Shadab Khan (105) are the only four bowlers with the 100 or more wickets in the history of the tournament.

Among the teams, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars have won the tournament thrice each, while Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have won the HBL PSL title once each.

Pre-tournament captains’ press conference

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Lahore Qalandars

“We have prepared well at our High-Performance Centre in Islamabad. Our focus is on playing good cricket and giving our best to defend the title.

“It is a proud moment for the PCB and all the players that the HBL PSL has completed 10 years. The league has produced outstanding talent over the years and we hope it continues to provide quality players for Pakistan cricket.”

Shadab Khan, Islamabad United

“We have a balanced squad with a good mix of experience and youth. Our preparations have gone well and the aim is to play an aggressive and smart brand of cricket throughout the tournament.

“HBL PSL has played a massive role in the growth of Pakistan cricket. It has given young players a platform to perform under pressure and as a team we are looking forward to putting in strong performances for our fans.”

Babar Azam, Peshawar Zalmi

“We will certainly miss the fans in the stadiums and I am sure they will also miss watching the action live. Wherever we play, we receive tremendous support and we will try to play an exciting brand of cricket to make our fans proud while they follow us on TV and social media.

“We felt our bowling lacked consistency last season, but this time we have a strong bowling line-up. Our focus is on executing our plans well and delivering better results.”

Mohammad Rizwan, Rawalpindiz

“The PCB has made tremendous efforts for the growth of the HBL PSL and credit also goes to Najam Sethi for taking the initiative to launch the league. The franchise values reaching into the billions reflect how successful and significant the HBL PSL has become.

“With eight teams in the competition, there is now a bigger pool of players and more opportunities for talent to emerge. I hope the tournament helps players perform well, form strong combinations for the national side and deliver positive results for Pakistan in the future.

Saud Shakeel, Quetta Gladiators

“We have had productive preparations and the players are eager to begin the tournament on a strong note. Our aim is to play quality cricket, stay consistent and give Quetta Gladiators’ fans plenty to cheer about.

“HBL PSL remains one of the most important platforms for young cricketers in Pakistan. Every season new players come through and we hope this edition continues that tradition while also helping us achieve success as a team.”

David Warner, Karachi Kings

“It is great to have such an experienced group of players in our squad. For us, it is about building on what we achieved last year, adapting quickly to conditions and giving ourselves the best chance to progress further in the tournament.

“We have assembled a strong group at the Player Auction and there is a lot of quality in the squad. Personally, I feel fit and ready, and I hope I can contribute with runs and help put the team in strong positions.”

Marnus Labuschagne, Hyderabad Kingsmen

“For us, it is important that every individual remains true to themselves. I want to lead this side the same way I lead my state team back home — by empowering players, backing their abilities and encouraging them to play their natural game.

“There is always pressure whenever you represent a team in any league or at international level, but that is also what makes it exciting. This is a new chapter for Kingsmen in the HBL PSL and it is a great opportunity for us to showcase our talent.”

Ashton Turner, Multan Sultans

“Australian players who get the chance to feature in the HBL PSL are very fortunate because we are looked after so well here. The HBL PSL is becoming one of the best franchise tournaments in the world and it is always exciting to be part of it.

“With new ownership, a new squad and a new coaching staff, it feels like the start of a fresh chapter for us. There is so much talent in Pakistan and it is a great opportunity to play alongside these players and grow together as a team.”