PSL 11 to feature first-ever player auction

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced a significant structural shift in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), confirming that the tournament will move to a Player Auction Model ahead of its season 11.

“In a historic move after a decade of success, the HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL 11) will transition to a Player Auction Model, replacing the traditional Player Draft system,” the cricket board said in a statement.

“This strategic shift is aimed at enhancing competitive balance, increasing transparency, and providing players’ greater earning opportunities.”

Under the revised framework, each franchise will be allowed to retain a maximum of four players, with only one retention permitted per category.

This marks a sharp departure from previous seasons, where teams could retain up to eight players, along with additional provisions such as mentors, brand ambassadors and the Right to Match (RTM) option.

For PSL 11, the PCB has abolished the mentor, brand ambassador and RTM clauses altogether, streamlining the squad-building process ahead of the auction.

The two newly inducted franchises, Hyderabad and Sialkot, will also be granted special provisions, allowing them to select and retain four players from the available pool before the player auction.

In addition, every team will be permitted one direct signing of a foreign player who did not feature in PSL 10, a move designed to inject fresh international talent into the competition.

In another major development, the PCB confirmed an increase in the player salary purse to USD 1.6 million per franchise, underlining the league’s intent to remain commercially attractive while rewarding both domestic and overseas cricketers.

The board stated that these changes reflect the PSL’s evolving vision as it looks to strengthen its global standing, boost fan engagement and set new benchmarks in franchise cricket.

The PCB also confirmed that PSL 11 will get underway on March 26, 2026, and will mark Faisalabad’s first-ever stint as a host city. The venue will join Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, expanding the league to five host cities.