PSL 2022: Playoffs schedule unveiled

With the league stage of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 coming to its end, the schedule for the PSL playoffs has been finalised.

The top four teams on the points table have qualified for PSL playoffs included Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United.

Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have been knocked out of the tournament as both teams finished at fifth and sixth spot respectively.

The Qualifier

The first match of the play-offs will be played between table-toppers Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars, who finished second on the points table. The match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 23.

The winner of the qualifier will directly get a ticket to the final of PSL 7, while the losing team will face the winning team of Eliminator 1 in the Eliminator 2 fixture.

Eliminator 1

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, who finished at third and fourth spot respectively, will lock horns in the first knock-out stage match of the tournament. The knock-out fixture will be played on February 24.

Eliminator 2

The winning side of Eliminator 1, either Islamabad United or Peshawar Zalmi, will face the losing team from the Qualifier between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

The Eliminator 2 clash will take place on February 25 under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium on Feb 2

The Final

The winners of Qualifier and Eliminator 2 will face each other at Gaddafi Stadium for PSL 2022 title on February 27.

