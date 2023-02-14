PSL 2023: Traffic plan unveiled for Karachi matches

The Karachi traffic police have announced a traffic diversion plan in connection with the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) matches to be played from February 14 to 26 here at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, a special traffic plan had been prepared for parking and alternative routes for cricket fans.

Traffic plan for media persons

Media persons coming from Karsaz should park their vehicles at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground, on Sir Shah Suleman Road via Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road, Stadium Flyover.

Media persons coming from Millennium Mall should park their vehicles at The National Coaching Centre, China Ground, on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road on the right side of the stadium flyover, after passing through Stadium Road (Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashidi Road).

Read more: PCB releases official PSL 8 anthem ‘Sab Sitaray Humaray’

Media persons coming from New Town should park their vehicles at the National Coaching Center/China Ground on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road on the left side after Aga Khan Hospital via Stadium Road (Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashidi Road).

Parking arrangements

Parking arrangements have been made at Dalmia near Garib Nawaz Football Ground for fans coming from different areas of Karachi. It will be mandatory for them to show the original identity card and the match ticket for parking. From the ground, they will be taken to the National Stadium by shuttle service.

No traffic will be allowed to go to Stadium Road from Liaquatabad No. 10, Hassan Square Bridge. Similarly, traffic will not be allowed to move towards the stadium from University Road’s Expo Centre turning, while traffic will continue to run from Stadium Road to Hassan Square.

Entry of all types of heavy traffic will be prohibited from Stadium Signal to Hassan Square. The public is requested to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and traffic police to avoid trouble.

PSL 2023 schedule

It may be noted that PSL 2023 kicked off in Multan yesterday with a grand opening ceremony followed by the curtain-raiser between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. Qalandars beat Sultans by 1 run in a nail-biting opening match.

The Karachi Kings, on the other hand, will play their first match on February 14 against Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi at National Bank Cricket Arena.

Comments