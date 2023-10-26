PSL 2024: Registrations opened for foreign players

The registration window for foreign players has been opened for the upcoming season of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is tentatively scheduled from 8 February to 24 March. This will be the ninth edition of the flagship event.

The category renewals of the local players will be finalised and published shortly as well. Following the category renewals, the trade and retention window will be opened. Once the trade and retention window is open, the pick order for the player draft for the upcoming season will also be shared.

The retentions and trades are to be finalised ahead of the PSL 9 Player Draft, which has been tentatively scheduled for mid-December, after the completion of the National T20. The final of the National T20 is set to be played on 10 December in Karachi.

The previous PSL season was won by Lahore Qalandars, who defeated Multan Sultans in the final at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore to become the first side to clinch two successive HBL PSL titles. Islamabad United ended the season on the third place, while Peshawar Zalmi was fourth on the standings. Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators finished fifth and sixth, respectively.