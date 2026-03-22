PSL 2026: Lahore and Karachi to Host Full Tournament Behind Closed Doors

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially confirmed that the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 will be held entirely in Lahore and Karachi. In a significant move to ensure safety and logistical efficiency, all matches of the 11th edition will be played behind closed doors, with no public ticket sales.

While cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan will miss the electric atmosphere of a packed stadium, the PCB has promised an enhanced digital and broadcast experience. High-definition coverage and exclusive “behind-the-scenes” digital content will be prioritized to keep fans engaged from their homes.

For the franchises, the move provides a more controlled environment for athletes but presents a challenge in terms of match-day revenue. The PCB is expected to discuss compensation models or alternative digital sponsorship activations to offset the loss of gate receipts.