PSL 7: Erin Holland predicts the winner!

Presenter Erin Holland has predicted the winner of PSL 7 on Twitter, believes that Multan Sultans are absolutely unbeatable.

On Sunday night, during yet another spectacular show by ‘unbeatable’ Multan Sultan which lead to a 6-wicket win against Islamabad United, presenter of PSL 7 Erin Holland, shared her forecast on the micro-blogging site.

While applauding the performance from ‘Sultans’, who claimed victory in nine of ten matches played, Erin Holland tweeted: “Wow. Just wow.”

Wow. Just wow. Hard to see how @MultanSultans won’t win another @thePSLt20 title the way they’re going… 😳👏🏼 — Erin Holland (@erinvholland) February 20, 2022

“Hard to see how @MultanSultans won’t win another @thePSLt20 title the way they’re going… 😳👏🏼”, she further believed.

The 2021 champion of Pakistan Super League, ‘Multan Sultans’, with their strong bowling line having spinners like Imran Tahir and Asif Afridi, and pacers David Willey and Shahnawaz Dahani, put forward a threatening attack to batters in each of the games.

On the other hand, their opening batters Shan Masood, and skipper Mohammad Rizwan, followed by the likes of Tim David, Rilee Rossouw, and Khushdil Shah, made ‘Sultans’ a formidable team to face.

🚨 Record Breaking Performance 🚨 Congratulations #Sultans on winning the match and becoming the first ever side in @thePSLt20 to win 9 games in the group stage. What a remarkable effort 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#JobNotDoneYet #HBLPSL #SultanAaGayya pic.twitter.com/RQnSGloE0p — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 20, 2022

‘Multan Sultans’, with their six-wicket win over ‘Islamabad United’, secured the record for most league stage wins in a single edition of PSL.

‘Islamabad United’ previously held this record with eight wins in the league stage of PSL 6.

